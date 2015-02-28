Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sir Ian Botham and Charlotte Church
How celebrities helped build Children's Hospital of Wales

The first phase of the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital of Wales is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The fundraising campaign involved some big names, with celebrities including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Ian Botham lending their support to help raise £7m.

