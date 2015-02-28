Media player
How celebrities helped build Children's Hospital of Wales
The first phase of the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital of Wales is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The fundraising campaign involved some big names, with celebrities including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Ian Botham lending their support to help raise £7m.
28 Feb 2015
