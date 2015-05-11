Video

The first cancer patients to get proton beam therapy at a UK centre will be treated in Newport by Christmas 2016.

Experts say it should "transform" treatment for 700 patients a year, including children with hard to reach tumours.

A former clinic will be converted and also offer traditional radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Proton Partners International (PPI) set out its plans, saying it will cost the NHS less than sending patients abroad.

Oncology specialist Professor Karol Sikora, chief medical adviser to PPI, said proton therapy could "transform" care - especially for children.