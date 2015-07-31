Video

A farmer who took part in a protest over falling lamb prices has said farmers have "had enough".

About 100 farmers demonstrated at Tesco in Carmarthen, arguing that too much meat imported from outside the UK is being sold at the store.

Tesco said it is the biggest buyer of British lamb but does source meat from New Zealand.

Farmer Gary Howells said farmers were getting a better price for their lambs in the 80s.