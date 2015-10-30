Welsh wine's growing reputation
Welsh vineyards are now producing about 100,000 bottles of wine a year, according to the association that represents them.
That is an increase of 70% in the past decade as more and more brands are coming on to the market.
There are now about 20 vineyards operating in Wales and a sign of its growth is the establishment of a Welsh Vineyard Association.
White Castle vineyard near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, has been going since 2008.
Owner Robb Merchant spoke to BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan.
