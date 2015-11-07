K9 Academy recruits ready to protect lives from explosives

Video

Every year, around 150 unwanted dogs from around south Wales join the Malpeet K9 Academy.

These are usually "naughty" dogs, who are "always on the go" and have been too energetic for their owners to cope, according to instructor Simon Mallin.

The only other entry requirements are that they are obsessed with a toy and aged between 12 and 24 months.

If they successfully complete the training in Bridgend, they could be destined for new lives overseas, sniffing out explosives and helping to protect thousands of lives.