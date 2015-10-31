Explosives sniffer dog enjoys retirement in Bridgend

Video

Explosives sniffer dog Tyler, 11, is enjoying his retirement in Bridgend after an internet campaign helped bring him home.

The springer spaniel was Simon Mallin's faithful companion in Iraq, where assignments included detecting suicide bombers.

Mr Mallin had lost him on numerous occasions, such as when airport staff left him on a runway in Jordan.

But after Mr Mallin returned to the UK in July 2014, he tracked him down in Afghanistan and was able to bring him home to Wales.

Tyler now lives with Mr Mallin, who trains unwanted dogs to sniff out explosives at his K9 academy.