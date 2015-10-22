Orchestra rehearsal with Gareth Llewellyn
BBC National Orchestra of Wales first to Patagonia

Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales are heading to Patagonia to begin their most ambitious tour to date.

The South America trip includes concerts in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

BBC NOW will become the first international professional symphony orchestra to visit the Welsh-speaking community in Patagonia, where it will deliver a week of activities and concerts.

BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas spoke to them as they prepared.

