Rover will take stained glass and 'selfie' mirror to Mars

Stained glass - which has been around for a thousand years - is to be mounted on a robot headed for Mars.

But the small coloured disks designed and painstakingly made for the European Space Agency's ExoMars rover mission in 2018 at Aberystwyth University are anything but decorative.

The team's glass photo calibration kit and robot "selfie" mirror could help the world see the true colour of the Red Planet - and discover if it hosts life.

Dr Mathew Gunn, of the university, explains how the instruments work.