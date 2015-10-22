MPs back English votes for English laws

Video

Plans to introduce "English votes for English laws" for MPs have been voted through in the House of Commons.

The government won the backing of MPs by 312 to 270 votes. A series of amendments by Lib Dem and Labour MPs were also defeated.

Commons leader Chris Grayling dismissed objections to the new law as "nonsense" during a bad-tempered debate.

The SNP's Pete Wishart said the "stupid" plans would make Scottish MPs "second-class citizens".

Arwyn Jones reports.