Cardiff city centre to have 'car free days'
Cars will be banned from Cardiff city centre for a day each year after councillors voted to back the plan.
So-called "car-free days" already take place in Delhi, Paris and London to reduce air pollution which, it is claimed, causes tens of thousands of deaths in the UK annually.
Cardiff council backed the proposal at a meeting on Thursday.
BBC Wales' environment correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd looks at some of the benefits.
22 Oct 2015
