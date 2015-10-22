Theresa May: Lack of black officers at Welsh force 'incredible'

Video

The public will not have confidence in the police unless there are more black and ethnic minority officers, Home Secretary Theresa May has said.

Dyfed-Powys Police was among four forces she singled out for having no black police officers - but the force has hit back, saying it has at least one.

Mrs May said the proportion of black and Asian officers was "simply not good enough".

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Christopher Salmon said he was not interested in "the game of chasing figures".

Abigail Neal reports.