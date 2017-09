Video

An animal park in Pembrokeshire is set to unveil its new arrivals - two eastern black rhinos.

Folly Farm said Nkosi and Manyara are the only ones of their kind in Wales. A third rhino will be introduced in the near future to make a breeding group.

The WWF lists the animals as critically endangered and they are poached for their horns in the wild.

The pair go on public display from Saturday.