Rhod Gilbert and Nick Palit
Video

Rhod Gilbert's newsroom work experience at Wales Today

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been trying his hand at working as a TV journalist as part of his BBC Wales TV series Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience.

He has previously been on work experience in a hotel and trained as a fighter pilot but this week he has been working at BBC Wales Today where he learned to film, edit pictures and practise his interviewing technique before putting together a television news report.

This year marks 50 years since road signs were introduced to British highways and new research has found 90% of people find some of them confusing. Rhod Gilbert reports.

  • 23 Oct 2015
  • From the section Wales