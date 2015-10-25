Video outside Streets nightclub, in John Street, Porthcawl
Eyewitness films aftermath of crash outside Porthcawl nightclub

Thirteen people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a smoking area outside a nightclub.

An Audi A4 hit the area outside Streets nightclub, in John Street, Porthcawl, Bridgend county, at about 01:00 on Sunday.

The injured were aged between 17 and 43, with nine taken to hospital in Bridgend and four to Swansea - most with leg injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and dangerous driving.

