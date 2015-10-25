Friends of injured 'totally shocked' at Porthcawl nightclub crash

Video

Friends of people injured after a car crashed into a smoking area outside a nightclub have described their "total shock".

Thirteen people were taken to hospital following the incident outside Streets nightclub, in John Street, Porthcawl, Bridgend county, at about 01:00 on Sunday.

The injured were aged between 17 and 43, with nine taken to hospital in Bridgend and four to Swansea - most with leg injuries.

Rachel Jones, 17, said it was "really worrying" while Josh Manly, also 17, said "we are just shocked".