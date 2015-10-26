Serious concerns over midwife training in north Wales 'acted upon'

Video

Serious concerns raised over the education and supervision of midwives in north Wales are being acted upon, the regulator has said.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) carried out an "extraordinary review" of the system in July.

It followed moves by Bangor University to withdraw midwifery students from Glan Clwyd Hospital, and concerns flagged by Health Inspectorate Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board said it will respond to the findings on Monday.

Chief Executive of the NMC, Jackie Smith, said the concerns raised had been understood by the care providers.