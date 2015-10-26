Video
NHS Wales plea for wise use of services this winter
People with minor injuries and illnesses have been urged not to clog up accident and emergency units in a bid to avoid another winter pressures crisis.
NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall said 80% of patients who went to A&E did not need admission or follow-up treatment.
Pressures in Wales' busiest A&E units last winter led one senior nurse to compare them to a war zone.
A Choose Well campaign has been launched by NHS Wales.
Steffan Messenger reports.
