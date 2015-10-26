Windows showing winter NHS
NHS Wales plea for wise use of services this winter

People with minor injuries and illnesses have been urged not to clog up accident and emergency units in a bid to avoid another winter pressures crisis.

NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall said 80% of patients who went to A&E did not need admission or follow-up treatment.

Pressures in Wales' busiest A&E units last winter led one senior nurse to compare them to a war zone.

A Choose Well campaign has been launched by NHS Wales.

Steffan Messenger reports.

  • 26 Oct 2015
  • From the section Wales
