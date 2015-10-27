'Amazing' boom for Cardiff restaurants

Video

Is Cardiff becoming the hothouse of the Welsh economy?

One property agent said there is a queue of 60 restaurant companies wanting to set up their business in the Welsh capital.

But a finance expert said it was important for the growth to extend to other parts of Wales.

Wahaca opened its first Mexican restaurant outside London in Cardiff city centre, serving around 5,000 people a week.

Manager Megan Roberts told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that the start had exceeded expectations.