BBC National Orchestra of Wales workshops in Patagonia

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales has begun a week-long residency in Patagonia as part of its first ever tour to South America.

Members of the orchestra have been conducting workshops for schools and coaching amateur musicians. The full orchestra will perform a gala concert in the city of Trelew on Friday.

Their visit is part of the celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Welsh settlers in the region.

As part of their residency in Patagonia, members of the orchestra visited schools and were recorded for BBC Radio 3's In Tune programme.