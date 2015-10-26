Midwives concerns 'being put right' in north Wales

Video

"Serious concerns" have been raised over the education and supervision of midwives in north Wales following a review.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) carried out an "extraordinary review" of the system in July.

It followed moves by Bangor University to withdraw midwifery students from Glan Clwyd Hospital, and concerns flagged by Health Inspectorate Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it had developed an action plan.

Prof Angela Hopkins, executive director of nursing and midwifery at the health board, said: "Most of the recommendations made in the NMC reports have already been addressed."

BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke explains.