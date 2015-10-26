Video
Five still in hospital after crash near Porthcawl club
A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash outside a nightclub which left 13 people injured.
Five people are still in hospital after the incident involving an Audi A4 outside Streets nightclub in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, on Sunday at 01:00 GMT.
Ryan Ford is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and theft.
He was remanded in custody.
Ben Price reports.
