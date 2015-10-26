Five still in hospital after crash near Porthcawl club

Video

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash outside a nightclub which left 13 people injured.

Five people are still in hospital after the incident involving an Audi A4 outside Streets nightclub in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, on Sunday at 01:00 GMT.

Ryan Ford is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and theft.

He was remanded in custody.

Ben Price reports.