Ridiculous to oppose Wales powers plan, Stephen Crabb says

Politicians in Cardiff Bay will score a "massive own goal" if they reject the latest powers on offer to Wales, the Welsh secretary has warned.

Stephen Crabb told MPs on the Welsh Affairs Committee the draft Wales Bill "enshrines permanently" the existence of the assembly.

First Minister Carwyn Jones and others have claimed that the reserved powers model which lists the policy areas still under UK government control could weaken the devolution settlement.

Mr Crabb, who has denied this, said it would be "ridiculous" for AMs to oppose a bill offering more powers in a favour of a "row with the UK government".