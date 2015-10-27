Pupils' Welsh national anthem flash mob in New York

Video

Hundreds of Welsh school children took part in a flash mob to sing Hen Wlad fy Nhadau at New York's Times Square.

Pupils from Ysgol Bro Myrddin and Ysgol Bro Dinefwr in Carmarthenshire, Llanishen High School in Cardiff, Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, Lampeter, and Aberaeron took part.

The invitation was also extended on social media to Welsh people living in the city and the spectacle started at about 00:00 GMT Tuesday.

It was arranged by Dr Huw Griffiths, a teacher at Ysgol Bro Myrddin, who said he wanted to do "something crazy" after realising so many school pupils would be in New York at the same time.