GDP: 'Booming' Cardiff filling up with new restaurants

Video

Cardiff's service sector appears to be booming with one estate agent claiming more than 60 restaurant firms want to open in the Welsh capital.

But a finance expert said the growth needs to reach other parts of Wales.

Chris Parry, from Cardiff Metropolitan University, has called for a "northern powerhouse" and "mid Wales powerhouse" in a bid to boost other areas.

It came as GDP figures for the UK showed a slower growth for the economy than predicted.

Richard Morris, managing director of the Tortilla chain, opened up his Cardiff restaurant at the start of the Rugby World Cup.

BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that the city is booming and aims to attract office workers and students.