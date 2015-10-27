£18.6m Libyan arms plot man Abdurraouf Eshati jailed

Video

A Libyan man who lived at a mosque in Wrexham and sometimes led prayers as an imam has been jailed for six years after admitting his part in a network plotting an £18.6m arms deal.

Abdurraouf Eshati admitted collecting information for terrorist purposes.

The 29-year-old was sentenced at London's Old Bailey over the bid to get arms to the war-torn country.

The charge related to two documents on the purchase of ammunition and hiring a cargo plane.

Matthew Richards reports.