Menai Science Park 'a wonderful opportunity' - Edwina Hart

Plans for the first building at a £20m science park on Anglesey have been unveiled.

About 700 jobs could be created when Menai Science Park, near Gaerwen, is up and running in 2017.

Developers hope to attract new hi-tech environmental and life science firms and graduates from Bangor University.

Science Minister Edwina Hart said the three-floor, 5,000 sqm building marked an "exciting and dynamic new chapter for the island and its economy".

