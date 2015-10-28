Video
Steel workers make '11th hour' plea to save industry
Steel workers from south Wales have joined a lobby of Parliament urging government action to save their industry.
They have warned thousands more jobs could be lost due to a combination of high energy costs and cheap imports.
Union officials Gary Keogh and Reg Gutteridge, who represent workers at the Tata Steel plants in Port Talbot and Llanwern, Newport, respectively, said the industry was in crisis.
-
28 Oct 2015
- From the section Wales