Rhos-on-Sea promenade car crash injured airlifted to hospital

Video

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crashed through a seafront barrier and fell on to rocks.

Three people were left seriously injured in the incident on Marine Drive, Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy county, at about 14:25 GMT on Wednesday.

A black Citroen came off the promenade, down a grassy slope and through iron railings before rolling on to rocks.

Two adults and a teenager, all believed to be women, were taken to hospital.

An adult and teenager were airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor while a second adult was taken by ambulance to Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire