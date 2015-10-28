South Wales steel workers' plea to save industry
Steel workers from south Wales have joined a lobby of parliament urging UK government action to save the industry.
They have warned thousands more jobs could be lost due to a combination of high energy costs and cheap imports.
Workers from Tata Steel plants in Port Talbot and Llanwern, Newport, joined the demonstration on Wednesday ahead of a Labour-led Commons debate on steel.
Business Secretary Sajid Javid has called for an emergency EU meeting to discuss the crisis in the industry.
