South Wales steel workers' plea to save industry

Steel workers from south Wales have joined a lobby of parliament urging UK government action to save the industry.

They have warned thousands more jobs could be lost due to a combination of high energy costs and cheap imports.

Workers from Tata Steel plants in Port Talbot and Llanwern, Newport, joined the demonstration on Wednesday ahead of a Labour-led Commons debate on steel.

Business Secretary Sajid Javid has called for an emergency EU meeting to discuss the crisis in the industry.

BBC Wales parliamentary correspondent David Cornock reports.