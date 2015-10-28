Mouldy books
Mould 'destroying' historical records in Carmarthen

Thousands of important historical documents are being destroyed by mould because they are being kept in poor conditions, a historian has said.

Rebecca riots records and letters from Queen Victoria are among the documents being stored by Carmarthenshire council at Bro Myrddin Park, Carmarthen.

The council said a new archive consortium could be set up in the area.

Dr John Davies, former county archivist, said the council had ignored the need for specialist storage.

Ben Price reports.

