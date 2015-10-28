Video
Mould 'destroying' historical records in Carmarthen
Thousands of important historical documents are being destroyed by mould because they are being kept in poor conditions, a historian has said.
Rebecca riots records and letters from Queen Victoria are among the documents being stored by Carmarthenshire council at Bro Myrddin Park, Carmarthen.
The council said a new archive consortium could be set up in the area.
Dr John Davies, former county archivist, said the council had ignored the need for specialist storage.
Ben Price reports.
-
28 Oct 2015
- From the section Wales