Mould 'destroying' historical records in Carmarthen

Video

Thousands of important historical documents are being destroyed by mould because they are being kept in poor conditions, a historian has said.

Rebecca riots records and letters from Queen Victoria are among the documents being stored by Carmarthenshire council at Bro Myrddin Park, Carmarthen.

The council said a new archive consortium could be set up in the area.

Dr John Davies, former county archivist, said the council had ignored the need for specialist storage.

Ben Price reports.