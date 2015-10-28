Falklands sailor David Osborne's memorial 33 years on

Video

A Royal Navy cook who died in the Falklands War will have his name added to his hometown's war memorial, 33 years after his death.

David Earnest Osborne RN, 22, was among 20 people killed on 4 May 1982, when HMS Sheffield was hit by an Argentinean anti-ship missile.

He was born in Old Colwyn, Conwy county, but at 10 he moved to Portsmouth and it was thought his name was on a war memorial there.

But it was not so campaigners bid for it to be added to the Old Colwyn memorial.

Matthew Richards reports.