Evening Post 'needs strong Swansea resource' says ex-editor

The newspaper group that publishes the Western Mail has bought its rival that produces the South Wales Evening Post.

Trinity Mirror has acquired Local World in a £187.4m deal, creating the UK's largest regional group with 180 titles.

The deal also sees it take on weekly newspapers the Llanelli Star and Carmarthen Journal.

Trinity Mirror already publishes Wales on Sunday and dailies the South Wales Echo and north Wales' Daily Post.

Spencer Feeney, a former editor of the South Wales Evening Post, told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan it was important that resources remained in Swansea.