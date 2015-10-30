Brecon Beacon's economy 'not just coffee shops'

Video

National parks and protected beauty spots in Wales need to foster "far more vibrant rural communities," says an independent review.

Three national parks and five areas of outstanding national beauty (AONB) were examined in the report, commissioned by the Welsh government.

The natural resources minister said it endorses his view that a fresh approach is needed.

The review points to good examples of projects already working, including hydro-electric power in the Brecon Beacons.

Alliances set up in the area have produced 10 projects to increase jobs and 40 to develop new products.

But Gethin Havard, a farmer in Sennybridge, Powys, and vice-chair of the British Wool Marketing Board, told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins there needed to be jobs beyond coffee shops and outdoor pursuits.