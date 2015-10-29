Welsh soldier's father fears further delays over Chilcot Inquiry date

Video

The father of a Gwynedd soldier killed in Iraq said he is "not comfortable" with the publication date of the Chilcot Inquiry report.

Sir John Chilcot announced on Thursday his report will be published in June or July 2016.

Despite a time scale being given, Reg Keys said he fears publication could be "dragged on even longer".

Mr Keys' son L/Cpl Thomas Richard Keys, 20, of Llanuwchllyn, near Bala, died in 2003.