Lung cancer care access variations 'unacceptable'

A group of cancer experts has called for "unacceptable" variations in access to care people receive for lung cancer in Wales to be tackled.

The UK Lung Cancer Coalition said some parts of the country are far more likely than others to provide access to specialist nurses and surgery.

Its report points to the fact Wales has the second lowest lung cancer five-year survival rate in Europe.

The Welsh government said survival rates were improving.

Paul Heaney reports.