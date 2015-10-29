Cardiff University-led trial of concrete 'to repair itself'

Video

Scientists have launched a trial of "self-healing" concrete in the south Wales valleys in a bid to combat potholes and structural damage.

The Cardiff University-led project is piloting the technologies in real-world settings for the first time.

It aims to create a system which senses damage and repairs it without human intervention.

The trial is taking place at Costain's construction site at the Heads of the Valleys Road (A465) in Blaenau Gwent.

BBC Wales' environment correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports.