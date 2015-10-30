New scanning electron microscopes at Swansea University

Video

New microscopes at Swansea University are allowing researchers to scan material at the nanometre scale - one billionth of a metre.

The electron and x-ray microscopes can detect the chemistry and structure of materials, such as animal bones, in fine detail.

They have been used to uncover an ancient Egyptian mummified cat beneath wrappings, and the remains of a viper inside a rock.

The equipment is based at the Engineering Manufacturing Centre on the university's new £450m Science and Innovation Bay Campus.