Three people killed in two-car crash in Conwy county

Three people have died and a fourth is seriously injured in hospital after a car crash in Conwy county.

Two cars collided on the B5106 near Caer Rhun Hall, Caerhun, at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.

Ross John Dickinson, 32, who was also known as Jodie, and a 29-year-old man in a green Ford Fiesta car died along with Paul Eric Gardner, 82, in a red Peugeot 208.

A 59-year-old woman has "serious life-threatening injuries".

