Lord David Rowe-Beddoe
Boss 'could not believe' state of Cardiff Airport in 2013

Cardiff Airport should be privatised within the next five years, according to its outgoing chairman.

Lord Rowe-Beddoe was appointed by the Welsh government in March 2013 when it bought the airport for £52m.

He told BBC News that ministers were "absolutely right to take a very tough decision" to buy the airport in order to "stop the rot".

He told business correspondent Brian Meechan it had taken a lot of hard graft to turn the airport around - and that improving the environment for passengers had been vital.

