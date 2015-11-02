Boss 'could not believe' state of Cardiff Airport in 2013
Cardiff Airport should be privatised within the next five years, according to its outgoing chairman.
Lord Rowe-Beddoe was appointed by the Welsh government in March 2013 when it bought the airport for £52m.
He told BBC News that ministers were "absolutely right to take a very tough decision" to buy the airport in order to "stop the rot".
He told business correspondent Brian Meechan it had taken a lot of hard graft to turn the airport around - and that improving the environment for passengers had been vital.
