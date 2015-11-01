Nick Thomas-Symonds: 'We're talking about pennies a day'

Video

A Welsh MP has said a new law he is promoting could provide access to life-saving treatments to NHS patients at a low cost.

Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds said his Off-patent Drugs Bill was designed to make low-cost drugs that have fallen out of patent routinely available on the NHS.

The Torfaen MP's bill is due to be debated by MPs in the Commons on Friday, if parliamentary time allows.

He explained the bill to BBC Wales' Arwyn Jones.