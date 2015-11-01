Place name protection 'difficult', says minister

Video

Statutory protection for historical place names in Wales would be difficult and challenging to enforce, Deputy Culture Minister Ken Skates has said.

His comments follow calls by Welsh language commissioner Meri Huws for a register which would record certain names and ban any changes by law.

It comes after a row involving Grade I-listed Plas Glynllifon near Caernarfon, which was referred to as Wynnborn mansion in online marketing material.