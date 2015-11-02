Video
Jobs Growth Wales defended by deputy minister Julie James
Age restrictions on a flagship job creation scheme will be lifted by the Welsh Conservatives if they win power.
Jobs Growth Wales helps firms employ 16 to 24-year-olds for six months by covering the cost of the minimum wage.
The Tories aim to replace it with a scheme called Journeys to Work, open to all ages, with jobs lasting for a year.
Deputy Skills Minister Julie James said Jobs Growth Wales was set up to give young people work experience before they found permanent employment elsewhere.
02 Nov 2015
