Jobs Growth Wales defended by deputy minister Julie James

Age restrictions on a flagship job creation scheme will be lifted by the Welsh Conservatives if they win power.

Jobs Growth Wales helps firms employ 16 to 24-year-olds for six months by covering the cost of the minimum wage.

The Tories aim to replace it with a scheme called Journeys to Work, open to all ages, with jobs lasting for a year.

Deputy Skills Minister Julie James said Jobs Growth Wales was set up to give young people work experience before they found permanent employment elsewhere.