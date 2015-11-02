Gavin Williams Army beasting: Inquest reopens

Video

Details of punishment exercises which led to the death of a soldier in 2006 will be made public, a coroner has said.

Pte Gavin Williams, 22, of Hengoed, Caerphilly county, was serving with the Second Battalion of the Royal Welsh Regiment at Lucknow Barracks in Wiltshire.

He died from heart failure as a result of heatstroke after a physical punishment known as "beasting".

Judge Alan Large, assistant coroner for Wilshire and Swindon, reopened Pte Williams's inquest on Monday.

Paul Heaney reports.