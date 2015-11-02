M4 closed in Cardiff following tanker crash

Video

The westbound carriageway of the M4 in Cardiff has been closed after a serious crash involving a tanker, a crane and a car.

The tanker hit the central reservation halfway between junction 32 for Coryton and junction 33, Cardiff West, at about 17:50 GMT on Monday.

One lane has also been closed on the eastbound carriageway and there are long queues in both directions.

The westbound road has been closed from junction 30 for Cardiff Gate.