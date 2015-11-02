BBC National Orchestra of Wales performs in Patagonia

Video

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales has performed in the Welsh-speaking area of Patagonia for the first time.

It became the first professional symphony orchestra to perform in the region, as part of a trip marking 150 years since the arrival of Welsh settlers.

More than 1,000 people watched the concert at a former wool warehouse in the city of Trelew.

The gala ended a week-long residency in Patagonia.

BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas reports.