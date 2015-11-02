BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC National Orchestra of Wales performs in Patagonia

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales has performed in the Welsh-speaking area of Patagonia for the first time.

It became the first professional symphony orchestra to perform in the region, as part of a trip marking 150 years since the arrival of Welsh settlers.

More than 1,000 people watched the concert at a former wool warehouse in the city of Trelew.

The gala ended a week-long residency in Patagonia.

BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas reports.

  • 02 Nov 2015
  • From the section Wales