Giant 'ball in the wall' removed from Cardiff Castle

A giant rugby ball which "crashed" into the wall of Cardiff Castle for the Rugby World Cup has been taken down.

Rugby fans flocked to see and take pictures of the "ball in the wall" when the city hosted eight games during the tournament, which ended at the weekend.

New Zealand beat Australia in Saturday's final at Twickenham.

The ball appeared in the castle wall on the eve of the World Cup as a surprise and was finally taken down in the early hours of Tuesday.