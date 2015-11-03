Video
Agencies 'united' to halt childhood obesity
Public health officials have said government departments and other agencies are united in tackling the health of two-year-old children to ensure obesity is stopped in its tracks.
Dr Tracey Cooper, chief executive of Public Health Wales, said age is crucial in getting things right to stop obesity developing as children grow older.
She was speaking to BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke at a conference of public health professionals in Cardiff.
