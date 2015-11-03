Man's ear bitten off in 'vicious attack' in Aberystwyth

Video

A 26-year-old man had a large part of his ear bitten off in a "vicious unprovoked attack" during a Halloween night out at a pub in Ceredigion, said police.

Gwynant Jones from Machynlleth, Powys, was attacked while out with friends at the Academy, Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth, on Saturday at 23:25 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police are hunting the attacker who was wearing a fancy dress outfit of an orange poncho and a black wig.

Mr Jones said was hoping to have reconstructive surgery.