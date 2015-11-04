Children's Commissioner: 'Teens leaving care need support'

Video

Authorities should give teenagers leaving care the same support they would give their own children, a report has said.

Children's Commissioner for Wales Sally Holland said it did not make sense to care for these youngsters only for them to be let down at the last hurdle.

Official figures show nearly half of 19-year-olds leaving care are not in education, employment or training.

The Welsh government agreed teenagers becoming adults needed stability.

Ms Holland said all teenagers leaving care should be given a "decent start in life".