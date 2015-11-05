Sharm el-Sheikh holidaymaker's safety fear

Video

A Carmarthenshire holidaymaker has said she was "on edge" in Sharm el-Sheikh after the UK halted all flights between Britain and the Egyptian airport following a plane crash at the weekend.

The UK said there is a "significant possibility" an explosive device caused the crash, killing all 224 people on board.

Lesley-Ann Evans from Llanelli said she had not heard whether she and partner Gareth will be able to return home on Saturday as planned.

Officials are working with airlines on flights to bring UK tourists home.